Madras HC exempts Minister Maria Wilson from appearing before Puducherry court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has exempted Tamil Nadu Minister N Maria Wilson from appearing before a Puducherry court in connection with a criminal case arising out of an alleged assault on his elder brother during a family property dispute, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The case stems from a dispute between Wilson and his elder brother, Marie Claude. According to the complaint, on August 8, 2022, Wilson and his father, Nestor, allegedly entered Marie Claude's residence at Ezhil Nagar in Puducherry and assaulted him and his wife, Caroline Claude.
Based on the complaint, the Laspettai police registered a case. The charge sheet has since been filed before the First Criminal Court in Puducherry. The trial court had directed the minister to appear in person to receive the charge sheet. After he failed to appear on multiple occasions, the court ordered him to appear without fail on July 10.
Maria Wilson then approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings. He also sought an exemption from appearing before the Puducherry court on July 10. When the matter came up before Justice Elanthiraiyan, counsel appearing for the minister submitted that the dispute was a family matter and that the parties were willing to explore an amicable settlement.
Taking note of the submission, the court referred the dispute to the Madras High Court Mediation Centre. The judge directed Maria Wilson, Nestor, Marie Claude and Caroline Claude to appear before the Mediation Centre on July 13 to explore the possibility of resolving the dispute. Pending the mediation process, the High Court granted the minister an exemption from personally appearing before the Puducherry trial court on July 10.