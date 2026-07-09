Madras HC exempts Minister Maria Wilson from appearing before Puducherry court

The case stems from a dispute between Wilson and his elder brother, Marie Claude. According to the complaint, on August 8, 2022, Wilson and his father, Nestor, allegedly entered Marie Claude's residence at Ezhil Nagar in Puducherry and assaulted him and his wife, Caroline Claude.

Based on the complaint, the Laspettai police registered a case. The charge sheet has since been filed before the First Criminal Court in Puducherry. The trial court had directed the minister to appear in person to receive the charge sheet. After he failed to appear on multiple occasions, the court ordered him to appear without fail on July 10.