Madras HC dismisses TVK candidate's election plea against DMK MLA Regupathy

The Assembly election results were announced on May 4, with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) winning 108 seats. DMK candidate and former Minister S Regupathy, who contested from the Thirumayam constituency in Pudukkottai district, was declared winner by a margin of 1,492 votes.

Challenging his victory, TVK candidate C Chinthamani filed an election petition before the Madras High Court. Regupathy subsequently filed a petition seeking dismissal of the election petition.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who heard the petition, allowed Regupathy's plea and dismissed the election petition filed by C Chinthamani. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan also dismissed a similar election petition filed by constituency voter Pon Panneerselvam earlier as not maintainable, observing that Panneerselvam had filed it through a lawyer without appearing in person.