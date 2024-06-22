Madras HC dismisses plea seeking to set aside election conducted to appoint trustees of Sri Kalikambal Kamateswara Devasthanam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a plea seeking to set aside the election conducted for the post of trustees of Sri Kalikambal Kamateswara Devasthanam, Chennai as it is not in accordance with scheme decree.

The petitioner has remedy before joint or deputy commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) under the provisions of the HR&CE Act, 1959 to disqualify a trustee, merely throwing allegations on paper would be highly undesirable, wrote Justice PB Balaji while dismissing a petition moved by a member of the temple devasthanam challenging the election.

The petitioner has to establish and prove his allegations before the appropriate authority and unless he is able to satisfy the appropriate authority in that regard, he will not be entitled to succeed, read the judgment.

The petition was moved by P.S.Jayarajagopal, claiming him as a member of Sri Kalikambal Kamateswara Devasthanam.

The petitioner sought the Court to issue interim injunction restraining S Sarveswaran from acting as the managing trustee of the devasthanam. It was also sought to set aside the election conducted on December 24, 2023 for the post of appointing trustees of the devasthanam.

The petitioner contended serious irregularities committed in the election process and the election conducted for appointing Trustees is not in accordance with the Scheme Decree.

He also has made allegations against Sarveswaran and claims that he is unfit to be the managing trustee.