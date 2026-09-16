Madras HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into Vengaivayal

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice R Karthikeyan observed that the police had already taken sufficient action in the case.

During the hearing, the State government informed the court that the CBCID had completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet before the trial court.

Thirumurugan of Pudukkottai filed the petition in 2023 seeking the transfer of the case to the CBI. He stated that unidentified persons had allegedly mixed human faeces in an overhead water tank supplying water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai.