Madras HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into Vengaivayal

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking transfer of the CBCID investigation into the alleged mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank supplying drinking water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district to the CBI.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice R Karthikeyan observed that the police had already taken sufficient action in the case.
During the hearing, the State government informed the court that the CBCID had completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet before the trial court.
Thirumurugan of Pudukkottai filed the petition in 2023 seeking the transfer of the case to the CBI. He stated that unidentified persons had allegedly mixed human faeces in an overhead water tank supplying water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai.
He alleged that several children who consumed the water suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. The petitioner further claimed that several incidents of caste-based discrimination had been reported in the Vengaivayal area.
Following the incident, a team headed by the Pudukkottai Superintendent of Police conducted an inquiry. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the CBCID. However, he claimed there had been no progress in the case.
As the CBCID had completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet before the trial court, the judges dismissed the petition.