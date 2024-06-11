Madras HC dismisses plea of Ex-DGP Rajesh Das seeking restoration of electricity connection

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the plea of former special DGP of the State Rajesh Das seeking to restore electricity to a bungalow at Thaiyur, Kelambakkam.

Justice Anitha Sumanth also refused to refer the matrimonial dispute between Rajesh Das and his estranged wife Beela Venkatesan, principal secretary to energy department, to mediation.

Rajesh Das moved the High Court claiming that his estranged wife, Beela Venkatesan, being the principal secretary of the energy department, manipulated the State to settle the matrimonial dispute between them. Despite the fact that he is staying in Thaiyur bungalow, Beela Venkatesan wrote to the Tangedco to disrupt the electricity connection, said the petitioner.

Senior counsel Prakash, representing Rajesh Das, submitted that his client is living in the house with the assistance of a generator and solar panel, as the electricity connection was disrupted without issuing any notice. Since Rajesh has a heart ailment and had a bypass surgery done recently, the electricity should be restored immediately, his counsel said.

However, Beela Venkatesan claimed the title of the property where the bungalow was constructed. Since she is not living in the property, the letter was written to disrupt the electricity.

She also submitted that the petitioner is a convicted sexual offender and he cannot be allowed in her property. It was also submitted that despite the petitioner having a flat at Nungambakkam, he is occupying her property.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that despite the land title being with Beela Venkatesan, all the dues for the housing loan were paid by Rajesh, said the council.

It was also submitted that the former DGP has no other property as Beela claimed, the flat mentioned by her was rented out, and the rental income was going to his estranged wife, said Rajesh Das.

However, Beela vehemently objected to the submission and said that the flat was vacant and the petitioner was submitting false submissions in Court.

Hence, the Court directed the joint registrar and deputy registrar of the High Court to inspect the premises of the flat to find out the veracity of the facts.

Senior counsel P Wilson, representing Beela Venkatesan, submitted that the petitioner is a convicted criminal in a sexual harassment case and was attempting to escape from surrendering.

Hence, he cannot be allowed to encroach on her property.

The counsel wondered how Rajesh Das could seek to restore the electricity connection since the electricity connection was in the name of Beela Venkatesan and submitted that the petition was not entertainable.