Former Tamil Nadu DGP Rajesh Das booked for trespassing into ex-wife's house, assaulting guard

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Rajesh Das has been booked for trespassing and assault based on a complaint filed by his estranged wife, IAS officer Beela Venkatesan. According to the complaint, ex-DGP Rajesh Das and his friends had trespassed into Beela Venkatesan's house in Thaiyur in Chengalpattu, and assaulted the security guard. The guard's phone was also taken away.

It may be recalled that Rajesh Das had been given a sentence of three years last year for allegedly sexually harassing a woman IPS officer in 2021, when they were both providing security to then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his election campaign. However, the conviction was set aside by the Supreme Court last week.

In the latest complaint, Beela Venkatesan alleged that Rajesh Das and his friends entered her house without permission and attacked the security guard.

Kelambakkam police have registered a case under three sections against Rajesh Das based on the complaint.

Das was earlier accused of sexual harassment by Beela Venkatesan, who had changed her name later to distance herself from him.