Madras HC dismisses PIL seeking to restrain TN govt from giving Rs.10 lakh ex-gratia to Kallakurichi victims

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved seeking to direct the State not to distribute Rs.10 lakh ex-gratia announced to the person's family who have lost their life by consuming illicit arrack at Kallakurichi.

A division bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice N Senthilkumar heard the PIL moved by D Kumaresh seeking to restrain the State from giving the announced ex-gratia.

The petitioner contended that even if a government employee lost his life on duty his family will receive Rs.2 lakh only as compensation.

The consumers of illicit liquor are not freedom fighters or social activists, however, the State came forward to give Rs.10 lakh each to the families, which is illegal, said the petitioner.

To compensate for the death of several persons who consumed illicit arrack, the State has spent nearly Rs.6.5 crore of public money; it should not be allowed, the petitioner added.

However, the bench refused the contentions of the petitioner as announcing ex gratia to the victims family is a policy decision of the government, the Court cannot intervene in the matter and dismissed the PIL.