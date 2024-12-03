Madras HC dismisses case against voluntary retirement of Manjolai tea estate workers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a case filed against granting of voluntary retirement to the workers of the Manjolai Tea Estate in Tirunelveli. In its ruling, the court also rejected the request from the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation to conduct and implement voluntary retirement.

Additionally, the court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that all entitled benefits are provided to the workers.

The Manjolai Tea Estate, established under a 99-year lease in 1929 between the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation and Singampatti Zamin, is set to close as the lease will expire in February 2028. Faced with significant financial losses, the corporation issued notices to 534 families and workers, instructing them to vacate the estate.

In response to the eviction notices, the workers petitioned the state government to take over the estate through the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Limited, in order to continue plantation work. They also requested that land be allocated to them for cultivation. However, due to the area being designated as a tiger reserve, the state closed down the workers’ demands.