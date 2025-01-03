Madras HC dismisses BJP cadre's bail petition in Ponmudy mud slinging case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition submitted by a woman BJP cadre who was accused of slinging mud on DMK minister Ponmudy who was inspecting flood affected regions in Villupuram a month ago, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Following the heavy rainfall during cyclone Fengal, several parts of Villupuram was hit badly with people houses being damaged and people trapped inside their homes for a couple of days. Several locals staged a protest demanding immediate action and requested for help from the government.

When Forest minister Ponmudy visited flood hit areas in the district to take stock of the situation, he was attacked by some onlookers who flung mud on him and some senior government officials including the district collector and police personnel.

The Thiruvennainallur police who conducted investigations, registered a case against a BJP cadre Vijayarani from a nearby village. Following this, the accused submitted an anticipatory bail petition at the Madras High court claiming that she was a mere spectator and she had no connection with the incident.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday, the state advocate pointed out that the woman was not affected by the flood and had flung mud at the minister for purely political reasons following which the Madras HC dismissed her bail petition.