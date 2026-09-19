Madras HC dismisses bail pleas of former deputy collector, VAO in Meenakshi temple property case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petitions filed by former Deputy Collector Anbalagan and former VAO Arasan, who were arrested in connection with the alleged fraudulent registration of properties belonging to the Meenakshi Amman Temple.
Anbalagan, who was Personal Assistant (Land) to the Ramanathapuram Collector, was suspended following his arrest by the CCB on August 4, based on a complaint alleging that 19 persons had conspired to transfer trust property through fraudulent patta mutation, document registration and mortgage.
After the trial court rejected their bail petitions, Anbalagan and Arasan filed petitions before the Madurai Bench seeking bail. However, the court on Friday dismissed their bail petitions.