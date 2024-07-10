Madras HC dismisses bail plea of Aarudhra gold scam accused

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Rooso, an accused in the Aarudhra gold scam where Rs 2,438 crore was swindled from several thousands of investors.

Justice TV Thamilselvi heard the bail plea of Rooso seeking bail.

The counsel representing the petitioner then sought permission to withdraw the petition upon which the court dismissed it.

In 2022, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had arrested Rooso (22) of Kancheepuram along with other directors of the Aarudhra gold trading firm. The accused had defrauded more than one lakh depositors of Rs 2,438 crore, by promising them huge interests on their investments.

The special court for economic offences in Chennai had granted bail to Rooso in January this year.

Aggrieved by the grant of bail, the state had moved a petition in the High Court, submitting that the accused may tamper with the witnesses and evidence, if he was allowed to continue to be on bail.

After hearing the state on February 20, the High Court cancelled the bail granted to Rooso by the special court.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday had demanded that the police probe into the possible involvement of the Aarudhra gold trading firm with the recent murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong.