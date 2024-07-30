Madras HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Jaffer Sadiq's wife and brother

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to the alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq's wife and brother in the cases connected to the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Justice TV Thamilselvi heard the anticipatory bail petitions of Ameena Banu and Mohamed Salim, the wife and brother of Jaffer Sadiq respectively.

The petitioners submitted that they were already questioned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after issuing summons related to the NCB case, despite that the investigation agency again sent a summon in a motive to harass, said the petitioner.

It was also submitted that they were not arrayed as accused in the case and sought anticipatory bail.

The ED objected to the submission and submitted that the investigation agency has to question the petitioners in connection to the PMLA case in which Jaffer Sadiq was arrested.

After the submission the judge dismissed the anticipatory bail petition.