Madras HC directs Virudhunagar Collector to inquire into 11-year-old girl's death at Sivakasi refugee camp

The court directed the collector to complete the inquiry within a period of eight weeks on the petitioner’s representation, which sought compensation.

Justice C Saravanan issued the direction on a petition filed by T Nathan, a Sri Lankan refugee residing at the camp in Sivakasi, alleging that after consuming contaminated drinking water at the camp, more than 40 residents, including several children, developed high fever and were treated at the Government Hospital, Sivakasi, for three days in July 2026.

However, his 11-year-old daughter, N Nijaisthana, who fell seriously ill, was shifted to the Government Hospital, Virudhunagar, where she died despite treatment on July 22.