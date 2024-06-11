Madras HC directs Union, State governments to file counter to a plea seeking Tamil announcement in domestic flights

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Union and State governments to file a counter to a petition seeking announcement of domestic flights in Tamil language along with English.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard a batch of petitions moved by advocate C Kanagaraj.

The petitioner submitted that even in the flights plying from France and Sri Lanka the announcements available in Tamil language also, but in Tamil Nadu domestic flights announcement is only available in Hindi and English.

After the submission the bench directed the Union and State governments to file a counter to the petition.

In an another petition, advocate Kanagaraj sought to establish a Tamil University in Chennai as established in Thanjavur to encourage the culture and tourism.

If the university established in the capital of the State, the tourists from other countries would easily get to know the rich heritage and culture of Tamil.

The bench directed the State to file a counter and posted the petitions to June 28 for further submission.