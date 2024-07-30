Madras HC directs Union govt to consider representation seeking Tamil announcements in domestic flights

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court disposed of a public interest litigation seeking Tamil announcements in domestic flights plying in the State with a direction to consider the representation.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu heard the PIL moved by the World Tamil Research Trust.

The petitioner wondered that even in flights plying from Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and France having Tamil announcements, but in Tamil Nadu domestic flights announcement is only available in Hindi and English.

The petitioner asked what is stopping the State and Union government from making Tamil announcements in the flights plying within Tamil Nadu.

Since the Union government failed to file counter to the PIL, the Court couldn't form a opinion and directed the Union government to consider the representation within 12 weeks.

The World Tamil Research Trust also filed another petition seeking to establish a Tamil University in Chennai as established in Thanjavur to encourage the culture and tourism.

If the university established in the capital of the State, the tourists from other countries would easily get to know the rich heritage and culture of Tamil, said the petitioner.