Madras HC directs to implead Thirupattur MLA in Rs 6 crore 'land grab' case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed a litigant to implead Thirupattur MLA as a respondent in a case related to alleged land grab via alteration of revenue records.

Justice S Sounthar heard the petition moved by Vijayalakshmi from Thirupattur, seeking to decide her appeal pending before the appellant authority under the supervision of the Court.

Since the petitioner alleged that Thirupattur MLA A Nallathambi of the DMK colluded with revenue officials to grab her land, the judge directed her to implead the legislator as a respondent in the case.

The matter was posted to September 2 for further proceedings.

According to the petitioner, she purchased an 85-cent property in Yelagiri 30 years ago.

However, the owner of the neighbouring land, Prema, approached the revenue divisional officer with a motive to obtain the patta of the former's land in her name, said the petitioner.

In the meantime, on August 3, the incumbent MLA of the Thirupattur assembly constituency intervened and obtained an order from the revenue divisional officer in favour of Prema. The alleged act was done by the legislator with a motive to grab her land worth Rs 6 crore, said the petitioner.

Aggrieved by this, the petitioner approached the appellant authority, the district revenue officer, to quash the order.

The petitioner further claimed that the legislator was now trying to alter the revenue records to alienate the property. Hence, the petitioner sought the High Court to supervise the appeal process and issue an order.