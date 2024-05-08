Madras HC directs TNCC to get numbered the petition filed against PM Modi

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) to get numbered it's petition filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his alleged defamatory and inflammatory statements, by answering to the queries of the registry.

The counsel A P Suryaprakasam representing Tamil Nadu Congress, made an urgent mention before the vacation bench of Justice AD Jagadish Chandira and Justice R Kalaimathi. The counsel mentioned that the registry is refusing to number his client's petition since it is against PM Modi.

After the submission the bench directed the counsel to answer the queries raised by the registry and get numbered the petition.

The TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai moved a writ petition seeking to direct the election commission of India (ECI) to take immediate and decisive action to curb Modi's false, derogative statements and communal rhetoric in the parliamentary campaigns.

It was submitted that Modi made series of inflammatory and derogatory statements against the Muslims and Congress during his campaigns at Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Modi went a little too far even by his standards and referred the Muslims of this country as "infiltrators" and as "those who have a large number of children" and claimed that the opposition's victory would mean Hindus' wealth going into Muslim's hands, said the petition.

The PM has further stated that "When they (Congress) were in power, they said that Muslims have the first rights to the wealth of the Nation, said the petition.

Modi's speeches have been replete with fabrications and abusive language aimed at discrediting the Congress Party's manifesto and its credibility without any iota of truth, read the petition.

Modi's statements are not only disrespectful but also shameful and treacherous as they fuel communal tensions and sow division among our people, the petitioner submitted.

In fact, he is trying to create fear psychosis in the minds of the people and trying to whip up communal passions. He wants the Indian citizens to fight among themselves and shed blood in the streets of India to force the majority people to vote for BJP, added the petition.

Despite numerous complaints lodged with the ECI across the country urging action against Modi's hate speech, the commission has issued only show cause notice to the BJP rather than Modi, which is disheartening, said the petitioner.