Madras HC directs TN govt to hold inspection at mining sites, initiate criminal proceedings against illegal miners

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to conduct inspection in mining sites at Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts and initiate criminal proceedings against those involving in illegal mining operation including officials.

The magnitude of looting of granite stones would be sufficient to form an opinion that it could not have been done by the persons of ordinary stature, wrote Justice SM Subramaniam while hearing a contempt petition seeking action against authorities for not preventing the illegal mining in temple properties to the tune of Rs.198 crores at Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

"Nation's wealth cannot be allowed to looted and the police department is expected to perform their duties impartially, fearlessly and protect the public interest and the property belong to the country", said the Court.

The Court also directed the authorities to submit a report to the competent authority to initiate appropriate disciplinary and criminal actions against the field officials if found to be in collusion with the illegal miners.

The Court directed the assistant director of mines and geology to furnish all the details relating to the license granted for mining operations in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri to the respective district collectors and to the deputy inspector general of police, Salem range.

The judge directed the authorities, during the inspection if mining operations identified as illegal it should be removed forthwith and criminal cases are to be registered. It was also directed to reopen the cases which were closed without conducting proper enquiry.

The director and assistant director of mining and geology are directed to assess the extent of illegal minings and financial loss caused to the State exchequer and initiate all appropriate actions to recover the financial loss caused to the State.

In 2022, the High Court directed the authorities including district administration to prevent the illegal mining operations in the temple properties at Krishnagiri and Dharampur districts, while disposing of a petition moved by A Radhakrishnan.

However, the petitioner moved a contempt petition claiming that no action has been initiated to prevent the illegal mining.