Madras HC directs TN govt to file counter on Varaguna Pandeeswarar temple land encroachment allegation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file a counter to the petition seeking to constitute a team headed by a retired judge to monitor Varaguna Pandeeswarar temple, Radhapuram, Tirunelveli regarding the allegation of disappearance immovable and movable properties of the temple.



The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the matter moved by an advocate Elephant G Rajendran.

The petitioner submitted that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) illegally appointed executive officers to the Varaguna Pandeeswarar temple, which led to the disappearance of 2850 acres of agricultural land worth of Rs.1500 crores belongs to the temple.

Between 1965 to 2013 a huge extent of 1341 acres of dry land and 50 acres of wet land disappeared.

It is deeply shocking that the RTI information revealed that there is no appointment of executive officer to the temple, said the petitioner however a person is still acting as an executive officer of the temple.

The petitioner also sought an audit and accounting to verify the immovable and moveable properties including ancient artifacts and jewels of the temple.

The special government pleader submitted that an action has been taken against the officer response to the offense and the State is reviving the lands, a status report in this regard will be submitted.

After the submission, the bench directed to submit the status report with a counter to the petition and posted the matter on June 24, for further submission.