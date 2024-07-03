Madras HC directs TN govt to expedite the probe of Sakthi Matriculation school case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to complete the investigation of riot and vandalism held in Sakthi Matriculation school at Kaniyamoor, Chinnaselam within four months and submit the final report.



Justice G Jayachandran heard a petition moved by Ravikumar, correspondent of Sakthi matriculation school, seeking to transfer the probe to any other investigating agency.

The petitioner submitted that the police is not conducting the investigation in proper manner hence sought for the transfer.

The State submitted that the investigation agency is recovering the stolen properties from the school and sought four months to complete the investigation.

After submission the judge directed the police to expedite the investigation and recover all the stolen properties within four months.

On the assurance of the police the judge disposed of the petition. The judge also granted liberty to the petitioner to file contempt petition if the police not complied with the Court's directions.

On July 17, 2022 the school building and the assets were completely vandalized and ransacked followed by the mysterious death of R. Srimathi, who was studying in the Sakthi matriculation school.

Based on the complaint lodged by the school management the police registered a case and a special investigation team was also constituted to probe into the matter.

However, the petitioner claimed that the police is not properly investigating the case and moved a petition in the High Court.

The petitioner submitted that despite the violence happened two years ago the police did not inquired Selvi, the mother of the deceased girl student Srimathi and

Dravida Mani, a functionary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who were instigated the violence against the school.

They both called others through WhatsApp group seeking justice for Srimathi and manipulated the public to vandalise the school and it's property, said the petitioner.