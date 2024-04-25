Madras HC directs then Thoothukudi collector to represent himself in the Sterlite firing case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the then Thoothukudi district collector N Venkatesh to represent himself in the petition filed against the premature closure of the Sterlite firing investigation initiated by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

A division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice N Senthilkumar heard the petition moved by human rights activist Henri Tiphagne against the premature closure of Sterlite firing investigation, in which 13 Anti-Serlite protestors were shot dead by police.

The party in person Henri Tiphagne, submitted that the then collector of Thoothukudi N Venkatesh, who was named in retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission report has not represented himself in this case, despite notice being served to him.

The petitioner also submitted that the State has not served him the status of the disciplinary action taken against the erring officials named in the commission's report, despite the Court's order.

Further, it was also submitted that the State has not taken any disciplinary action against the erring officials.

The petitioner also submitted his apology before the bench as he appeared through video conference since he is ill.

After the submission, the bench suggested the petitioner to appear physically before the Court for better proceedings.

Further, the bench directed the then-district collector of Thoothukudi to represent himself and directed the newly impleaded respondent to file counter within June 6 and posted the matter to June 18 for further submission.

Henri Tiphagne filed a petition against an order passed by the NHRC on October 25, 2018, closing the suo motu proceedings initiated by it with regard to the Thoothukudi police firing, in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were shot and killed.

The activist sought to re-investigate the case on the basis of his complaint.