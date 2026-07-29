Madras HC directs strict compliance with timelines in rape, POCSO cases

It further directed all Pocso Special Courts to comply with Section 35 of the Act by recording the evidence of child survivors within 30 days of taking cognisance and, as far as possible, completing trials within one year.

It also directed the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy to periodically train Presiding Officers on these requirements, the prompt cognisance of electronically filed charge sheets, and compliance with the mandate under Section 35(2) of the Pocso Act.

The Court also directed that the four presently vacant Pocso Courts at Cuddalore, Dindigul, Madurai, and Thoothukudi be filled at the earliest and that the Government take an early decision on constituting the six Special Courts already sanctioned but not yet established, and report the progress made to the Court through the Registrar General within two months.