Madras HC directs State to submit documents granting land to TANGEDCO

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the State to submit the documents and details regarding the 15 ground land in High Court complex granted to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

Advocate Arunan from Chennai moved the MHC seeking to retrieve the 15 ground land in the Hign Court complex granted to TANGEDCO.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Cheif Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The petitioner contended that in 1990, the State has granted 15 ground land to TANGEDCO in the High Court complex.

TANGEDCO is running a office in the part of the said land and some extent of land is kept empty, said the petitioner. On the account of that the law officers, advocates and staff of the court, cannot find adequate space to park their vehicles, the said land should be retrieved completely from the TANGEDCO, the petitioner sought.

After the submission the bench directed the State to place the materials and details of the granted land and posted the matter to January 31 for further hearing.