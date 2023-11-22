Madras HC directs State to pay Rs 75,000 within two days

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State to pay Rs.75,000 within two days for noncompliance with the court order in a plea to quash the ban on dog imports.

The counsel for the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, and Fishermen Welfare Department submitted the status report of the dog breeding policy before Justice Anita Sumanth.

After the submission, the judge inquired about the compliance of the imposed enhanced cost of Rs.75,000 to be paid to the Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority. However the counsel submitted the noncompliance with the court order, hence the judge directed the State to pay the cost within two days.

Further, the judge also directed the State to publish the draft of the policy in the public domain to invite the opinions of the public and stakeholders (animal welfare associations). The state also directed to file the compliance report before December 12 and adjourned the matter.

It may be noted that on October 31, the judge imposed a cost of Rs.50,000 on the State for not complying with the court order to formulate a breeding policy and rules for the regulation of breeding in Tamil Nadu. The imposed cost was enhanced on November 15, for noncompliance with the order.

The petitioners CV Sudarshan represented The Kennel Club of India and CR Bhaalakkrishna Bhat represented The Madras Canine Club sought to quash the notification issued by The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in 2016 and direct the Union government not to prevent dog lovers from lawfully importing dogs into India for dog shows, as pets and for breeding purposes.

The judge set aside the impugned notification and directed the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, and Fishermen Welfare Department to formulate a breeding policy and rules for the regulation of breeding in the state.