Madras HC directs Sessions court to hear Senthilbalaji 's bail plea

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the principal sessions court to entertain the bail petition filed by jailed TN minister Senthilbalaji.

The bench also asked the sessions court to hear the case and withdraw it's order of transferring the case to special court.

After both the sessions court and special court for MP/MLAs refused to hear the bail petition filed by Senthilbalaji, he approached the Madras High Court (MHC).

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu.

Senior counsel N R Elango, for Senthilbalaji sought interim bail for the jailed minister.

After the perusal of the submission, the bench observed that as per the Union government's notification in 2016, under the section 43(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act(PMLA), the principal session court Chennai has the jurisdiction to entertain the bail application filed by Senthilbalaji.

The bench also directed the principal judge to withdraw the transfer of the Senthilbalaji case from Sessions court to Special court for MP/MLAs. Further, the bench directed the principal judge to dispose of the bail petition at the earliest.