Madras HC directs removal of flag poles in public spaces within 12 weeks

CHENNAI: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered the removal of flag poles placed in public areas under the Tamil Nadu Highways Department and local government.

The flags must be taken down within 12 weeks, and failure to do so will result in government intervention to remove them, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The court questioned the lack of guidelines or rules for placing flagpoles several feet high, asking on what basis they are being permanently installed.

Flagpoles related to political parties, religions, and castes in public places have been causing law and order issues. They also create traffic disruptions and accidents, posing problems for the public.

The court also emphasized that political parties should not compete by placing high flagpoles in public areas.