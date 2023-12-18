Madras HC directs R Sankarasubbu to file a memo in his son's death case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the Senior counsel R Sankarasubbu to file a memo containing bullet points of gray area in the investigation of his son's unnatural death.

A larger bench of MHC comprising Justice A D Jagadish Chandira, Justice M Nirmal Kumar, and Justice B Pugalendhi heard the Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) by Sankarasubbu in respect of his son, Sathish Kumar unnatural death.

The counsel for CB-CID which investigated into the matter field a report stated that it was a suicide out of a family issue and not a homicide.

Objecting to the submission, the counsel for Sankarasubbu contended that two previous full bench which heard the HCP had rendered it as a homicide.

The counsel also contended that the investigation officer had fabricated the report, and action has to be taken against the persons involved in the mischievous act.

Countering the submission, the CB-CID has submitted that a polygraph test has been done on the investigation officer and said that the victim was in depression with the family issue and committed suicide.

After the submission, the bench directed the petitioner to file a memo containing bullet points regarding the gray area of the investigation and directed the CB-CID to respond to the memo. The bench posted the matter to the first week of April.

On June 7, 2011, Sathish Kumar left his house on a bike and he was not returned - unreachable when his family tried to contact him. Later, on June 13, he was found dead in ICF Lake near ICF railway station, Chennai.