The court had also directed the respondents to file a status report on the audit reports uploaded so far.

When case came up for hearing again before Justices G Jayachandran and E Monoharan, TR Ramesh, appearing as a party-in-person, submitted that the department had not uploaded the full audit reports. He further stated that even the summaries uploaded by the department did not contain the required details.

The Special Government Pleader appearing for the HR&CE Department submitted that the process of uploading the summary details of audit reports of auditable temples would be completed within two months.

Recording the submission made by the HR&CE Department, the Bench adjourned the matter to December 18.