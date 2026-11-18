CHENNAI: The Madras High Court recorded the HR&CE Department’s submission that it would complete uploading the summary details of temple audit reports within two months and adjourned the PIL to December 18.
TR Ramesh, who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court, has submitted that the HR&CE Department has failed to upload the full audit reports of temples and that even the summaries uploaded so far do not contain the required details.
Earlier, the court had directed the HR&CE Department to upload the audit reports to ensure transparency in the financial affairs of temples. The Commissioner of the HR&CE Department had informed the court that summaries of audit reports relating to 6,931 temples had been uploaded and that the summaries for the remaining temples would be uploaded shortly. The full details of the audit reports would be uploaded subsequently.
The court had also directed the respondents to file a status report on the audit reports uploaded so far.
When case came up for hearing again before Justices G Jayachandran and E Monoharan, TR Ramesh, appearing as a party-in-person, submitted that the department had not uploaded the full audit reports. He further stated that even the summaries uploaded by the department did not contain the required details.
The Special Government Pleader appearing for the HR&CE Department submitted that the process of uploading the summary details of audit reports of auditable temples would be completed within two months.
Recording the submission made by the HR&CE Department, the Bench adjourned the matter to December 18.