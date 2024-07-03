Madras HC directs HR&CE, PWD to file seperate reports on encroachments of 32 temple tanks in Thiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), Public Works and Land Adminstration departments to file a seperate status report regarding the alleged encroachment of 32 temple tanks in Thiruvannamalai.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard a public interest litigation moved by advocate Elephant G Rajendran seeking to remove the encroachments.

The petitioner submitted that in Thiruvannamalai 32 tanks belongs to various temples have been encroached by private individuals and established constructions.

The petitioner sought directions of the Court to remove the encroachment immediately.

Government pleader Edwin Prabhakar submitted that a detailed status report from the district collector will be submitted in this regard.

However, the petitioner sought status report from HR&CE, Public Works and Land Administration seperately.

Accepting the submission the bench directed the departments to submit seperate status report and also directed to serve the reports well in advance to the petitioner.

The matter was posted to July 22 for further submission.