Madras HC directs govt to file report on availability of caste-neutral burial grounds

The Court passed the order on a PIL filed by S Chellappa of Keelaariyakulam village in Nanguneri Taluk, Tirunelveli district. The plea stated that villagers find it extremely difficult to bury their dead because the existing burial ground, located close to a water body, remains inundated for nearly six months a year. During the rainy season, villagers struggle to carry the body in a funeral procession, as rainwater stagnates to a depth of two feet over nearly 200 metres near the site, the petition said.



Petitioner’s counsel S Micheal Heldon Kumar told the Court that groundwater immediately fills the burial pit, leaving villagers struggling with removing water. “The interment is done in a water-filled graveyard, which is causing immense mental agony to the family of the deceased and deprives the deceased of a dignified burial,” he contended.



With no public pathway to the burial ground, every funeral procession must pass through private agricultural lands of multiple landowners and during cultivation seasons, standing crops are damaged, leading to repeated objections, disputes and hardship for both villagers and farmers, he noted.