Madras HC directs FIR against YouTubers over alleged remarks against Seeman

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Cyber Crime police to register an FIR against YouTubers Bismi and Tamizhan Gokul over alleged defamatory remarks against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman and file a compliance report before the court on Wednesday.
Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the order on a petition filed by advocate G Thirumurugan, who alleged that the YouTubers associated with Valai Pechu Media had published defamatory and unsubstantiated content against Seeman. The petitioner submitted that despite lodging a complaint on July 2, no FIR had been registered and sought a direction to the police to initiate legal action.
The court observed that consistency in law enforcement constitutes an indispensable component of the rule of law and that the investigating agency is expected to respond with equal promptitude to complaints involving members of the ruling party, the opposition or any other political organisation. It further observed that the neutrality of the police forms the foundation of public confidence in the criminal justice administration.