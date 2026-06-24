Madras HC directs ED, DVAC to reply to ex-min Anitha R Radhakrishnan's vacate stay plea

Former Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan informed a Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan that he had filed an application seeking to vacate the interim stay imposed on the trial of the disproportionate assets case pending before the Thoothukudi Court.



The Bench directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to file their responses within two weeks. The Court also extended the interim stay on the proceedings in the disproportionate assets case pending before the Thoothukudi Court.



The case arises from a transfer petition filed by ED Assistant Director Nalini Ravikrishnan before the Madras High Court. In the petition, the ED stated that Radhakrishnan served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Tiruchendur constituency between May 14, 2001 and May 12, 2006. He served as Minister for Animal Husbandry during the first year of his tenure and as Housing Minister for the remainder of the term.