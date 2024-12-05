Madras HC directs ECI to issue order on plea seeking to freeze AIADMK poll symbol

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to dispose of the representation seeking to freeze the ‘two-leaves’ symbol of AIADMK after hearing all the parties including O Panneerselvam (OPS).

A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice C Kumarappan heard a petition moved by S Surya Moorthi from Dindigul, seeking to direct the ECI to freeze the symbol until the disposal of civil suits filed against the party.

The bench wondered about the necessity to file the petition since AIADMK symbol matter was already settled by the Supreme Court.

The petitioner submitted that since he filed civil suits against the leaders of the party including Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and OPS, the symbol should be freezed until the disposal of the suits.

Niranjan Rajagopalan, the standing counsel for ECI submitted that the commission has already issued notice to the party in this regard and a final order will be issued within four weeks.

Senior counsel Arvind Pandian for OPS submitted that since his client is also a respondent in the civil suits, no notice was issued to him.

After all the submissions the bench directed ECI to dispose of the matter after hearing all the respondents.

The petitioner claiming himself as a member of AIADMK, submitted that from 2017 to 2022 various complaints were lodged by him before the ECI regarding the AIADMK internal issue and allotment of two leaves, however, the commission failed to take any action.

He alleged that after the demise of late Chief Minister and general secretary of AIADMK J Jayalalithaa, the party is functioning in a dictatorial manner against the rules and regulations of the party.

Hence, he filed various civil suits, which is still pending before the city civil court, Chennai, said the petitioner.

Till the disposal of the pending civil suits, the ECI should not allocate the two leaves symbol to AIADMK or any other factions, he added.