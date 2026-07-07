Madras HC issues notice in election petitions against CM Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Justice V Lakshminarayana directed the Registry to issue notice to Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna, and the Election Commission of India (ECI), returnable in three weeks, after the defects are rectified. Observing that election petitions must be disposed of within six months, the court also permitted the petitioners to serve private notice.

Among the petitions, three challenge Vijay’s election from the Perambur Assembly constituency, while one challenges his victory from the Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly constituency.