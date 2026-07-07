Madras HC issues notice in election petitions against CM Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday (July 7) directed notice to be issued in the election petitions challenging the election of Chief Minister Vijay and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna after the petitioners comply with pending ministerial requirements within a week.
Justice V Lakshminarayana directed the Registry to issue notice to Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna, and the Election Commission of India (ECI), returnable in three weeks, after the defects are rectified. Observing that election petitions must be disposed of within six months, the court also permitted the petitioners to serve private notice.
Among the petitions, three challenge Vijay’s election from the Perambur Assembly constituency, while one challenges his victory from the Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly constituency.
In the May 2026 Assembly election from the Perambur constituency, Vijay secured 1,20,365 votes, while RD Shekar secured 66,650 votes. Vijay won by a margin of 53,715 votes. Defeated candidate RD Shekar has filed an election petition challenging Vijay’s election. Voters S Dinesh and TN Lakshmi Narasimhan have also filed separate election petitions challenging Vijay’s election from the Perambur constituency.
Meanwhile, defects were pointed out in the election petition filed by defeated DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj challenging Vijay’s election from the Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly constituency.
In the petition against Vijay’s Tiruchirappalli (East) victory, the petitioner alleged that Vijay suppressed material information relating to pending cases, failed to disclose election expenses, and engaged children in his election campaign.
The petition seeks to declare Vijay’s election void, declare the petitioner as the returned candidate, and stay any by-election pending disposal of the election petition.
Meanwhile, DMK candidate Karthik Mohan from the Villivakkam Assembly constituency and voter R Sivaraj have filed separate election petitions challenging Aadhav Arjuna’s election from the Villivakkam Assembly constituency.