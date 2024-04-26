Madras HC directs BCCI to take decision in controlling the sale of IPL tickets in black market

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make a decision on the complaint alleging that IPL tickets are being sold at an inflated rate illegally in the black market.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard a PIL moved by a Chennai based lawyer A Sathiya Prakash.

The PIL was preferred seeking to direct the BCCI and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to take action to eradicate the sale of IPL tickets in black market, during matches at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The petitioner submitted that the cricket association having the control over the sale of the ticket, but in all the matches which was held at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, some anti social elements purchased the tickets in bulk and sold it in the black market using the demand among the fans.

Despite, the rules stipulates only two tickets will be sold to a person, the black market mafia can able to purchase the ticket in bulk, said the petitioner.

The black market mafia selling the tickets ranging from 14,000 to 16,000 for a ticket in lower stand of the stadium, said the petitioner.

It was also submitted that no action has been taken by the BCCI and SDAT to his representation in this regard, said the petitioner.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association submitted that the police is taking actions to control the sale of tickets in black market, nearly 42 cases were booked and 54 accused were arrested in this regard.

After the submission the bench directed BCCI and SDAT to consider the petitioner's representation and take a decision.

Further, the bench disposed of the petition.