Madras HC directs Bar Council to check for online advertisements for lawyers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Bar Council of India to scrutinize the websites of online service providers regarding the advertisements of advocates, as it is prohibited, and file a report.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Sivagnanam heard a petition moved by PN Vignesh seeking action against online service providers Quikr India Private Limited and Sulekha.com New Media Private Limited for providing online advocate service.

The Bar Council of India submitted before the bench that circulars were issued to the State Bar Councils to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the advocates who advertise law services online, according to the Court order. The online service providers submitted that such advertisements were removed from their websites.

After the submission, the bench directed the Bar Council of India to check the websites whether the advertisements were removed and directed to file a report.

The matter was posted to September 4, for further submission. On July 3, the Court wrote that since Rule 36 of the Bar Council of India Rules specifically prohibits touting, advocates should not be advertising or soliciting their works directly or indirectly.

The Bar Council of India was also directed to issue circulars or instructions within four weeks to the State Bar Councils to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the advocates for advertising, soliciting works directly or indirectly through advertisements.