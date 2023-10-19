Madras HC directs Anna university to fill up 372 vacant posts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Anna University to conduct a recruitment process to fill 372 vacant posts of assistant professors in the constituent colleges of the university and also directed to place the final selection list in a sealed cover before the court.

A division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising R Suresh Kumar and Justice G Arul Murugan heard a batch of appeals filed by various teaching staffs from constituent colleges of Anna University to set aside the single judge order which refused their absorption in the selection process of appointing as assistant professors.

The petitioners contended that they have been working for more than 20 years in the various constituent colleges of Anna University as teaching staff for consolidated pay. However, the university issued a notice to fill up 372 vacant assistant professor posts without considering them.

The single judge also dismissed the petitioners request, challenging this order the petitioner filed appeals.

Anna University submitted the draft notification to be followed in the selection process.

After perusal of the draft notification, the bench directed Anna University to conduct the selection process within three months and directed to include the appellants in the selection.

The bench also ordered the university to strictly follow the concession in the written examination, weightage in the interview as provided in Clauses 20, 21, and 22 of the draft notification.