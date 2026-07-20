Madras HC constitutes three member legal committee to review death sentence to POCSO case accused

The Division bench comprising Justice Jagadish Chandra and Poornima ordered the formation of the committee, including Senior Advocate Ajmal Khan, to facilitate the review of the death penalty.

A petition was filed on behalf of the police department in the High Court Madurai Bench regarding the execution of the court order that awarded the death sentence. The accused Dharma Muneeswaran had filed an appeal petition in the court.

When this petition came up for hearing before the division bench, the Judges referred to the apex court guidelines, and observed that in an appeal against the death penalty, there is a provision to appoint a lawyer to argue on behalf of the criminal. The Supreme Court has ordered that in such cases, a 3-member committee of lawyers led by a senior advocate must be appointed to assist the court.