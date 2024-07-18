Madras HC constitutes panel to probe encroachments on Tiruvannamalai hill

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court constituted a committee to find out the alleged encroachments established on the Tiruvannamalai girivalam hill and directed to submit a detailed report.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Mohammad Shaffiq heard a public interest litigation moved by an advocate Elephant G Rajendran seeking to remove encroachments from the bottom and slopes of Tiruvannamalai girivalam hill.

The petitioner submitted that the total area of the hill is 718 acres 35719 square feet and consists of several odais bring rain water to the tanks in Tiruvannamalai.

In the odais, illegal buildings have been constructed and because of such constructions, the free flow of rainwater in the traditional route is prevented, submitted the petitioner.

Either side of the way to the top of the mountain where the Mahadeepam is lit has been encroached by constructing houses, said the petitioner. In specific, the petitioner contends that for about 400 feet on the slope from the bottom around the hill, illegal constructions have been made. According to the petitioner, lavatory, bathrooms, septic tanks were built on the slope of the hill.

Considering the gravity of the allegations raised in the writ petition and sanctity of the hill, the bench constituted a committee headed by the district collector of Tiruvannamalai, with members from the district revenue, forest and corporation commissioner. The bench also appointed advocate MC Swamy as a member of the committee to find out the encroachments.

It was directed to submit a report within 15 days, after visiting the area and posted the matter on July 30 for filing the report.