Madras HC confirms conviction of deceased former minister C Aranganayagam in corruption case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court confirmed the three year conviction for the former minister C Aranganayagam of AIADMK under the prevention of corruption (PC) act for amassing disproportionate assets, since he was deceased the Court directed to confiscate his properties.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by the deceased former minister challenging his conviction.

After hearing the submissions the judge confirmed the conviction imposed on him by the trial court and also confirmed the trial court order to confiscate his properties.

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had registered a case against Aranganayagam under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 1998.

The charge-sheet was filed in 2006. The DVAC alleged that when Aranganayagam was the Education Minister in J Jayalalithaa's cabinet, had acquired and possessed in his name and in the names of his wife and sons properties of value of Rs 1.15 crore and that the same were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In 2017, the special court sentenced Aranganayagam to three years in jail.

However, the special court acquitted Aranganayagam's wife and two sons from all the charges.

However, in 2021 Aranganayagam deceased.

Challenging the acquittal of Aranganayagam's wife and two sons, the DVAC also filed an appeal, which was dismissed by Justice G Jayachandran