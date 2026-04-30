Madras HC closes TVK candidate's security plea

Recording the submission of the Additional Public Prosecutor that the Deputy Commissioner of Police had granted protection to the petitioner, Justice M Nirmal Kumar closed the petition.

The prosecutor also submitted that an inquiry had been initiated based on a complaint by the petitioner’s chief election agent, PS Muralidharan, and the matter had been forwarded to the Flower Bazar police.

Ashok had moved the court alleging that he was assaulted by DMK cadre led by Minister PK Sekarbabu during an incident on April 23 at the office of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK), an ally of TVK.

According to the plea, Sekarbabu, who is contesting from the same Harbour constituency, allegedly arrived at the MJK office with supporters, attacked party workers, physically assaulted Ashok, and issued death threats. Ashok was subsequently hospitalised.

Citing apprehension of further attacks, he had sought police protection.