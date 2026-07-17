Madras HC closes plea challenging Villupuram law officers’ appointment

According to the petitioner, at 12.11 p.m. on June 29, a selection list was circulated through various WhatsApp groups even though the last date for submitting applications was 5.45 p.m. She contended that the circulation of the list before the deadline was arbitrary, illegal, and contrary to the notification.

When she questioned N Mohanraj, he allegedly informed her that it was the final selection list and that it had been prepared on the recommendation of TVK General Secretary N Anand, who is presently the No. 2 in the State Cabinet. She further alleged that advocates belonging to political parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, had also been selected without following the prescribed procedure.

The petitioner further alleged that N Mohanraj had colluded with government officials to collect bribes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs30 lakh for each appointment. She added that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who had consistently spoken against corruption and illegality, was responsible for ensuring action against those involved.

During the hearing, Justice orally observed that if the private respondents had taken part in any scam, the petitioner was free to lodge a police complaint. He further remarked that the petition itself stated that advocates from the DMK and AIADMK had been appointed, which indicated transparency and the absence of political bias, reiterating that the Supreme Court had held that appointments should be based on merit and not political affiliation.

Recording the submissions made by the Advocate General, the court disposed of the petition.