Madras HC closes plea challenging Villupuram law officers’ appointment

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Friday (July 17) closed a plea challenging the appointment of Law Officers in Villupuram district after the State informed the court that the appointments were temporary and that the petitioner’s application would be considered if she was found to be eligible.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted before Justice Mohammed Shaffiq that the appointments were temporary for a period of six months and that the State was processing applications received from candidates for appointment as Law Officers in the subordinate courts. He also assured the court that the petitioner’s application would be duly considered if found to be in order.
The court observed that TVK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, party General Secretary N Anand, and Villupuram District Secretary N Mohanraj were not necessary parties to the case, as there were no materials against them and they appeared to have been impleaded only to make headlines. The petitioner then endorsed that she would not press the plea against the private respondents.
Advocate and TVK Advocates’ Wing District Joint Secretary M Gnanasoundari had filed the petition before the Madras High Court. In her plea, she stated that the Government had issued a notification on June 5 inviting applications for the appointment of Government Advocates in Villupuram district. Following this, TVK District Secretary N Mohanraj allegedly instructed advocates belonging to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam in Villupuram to apply for the posts.
Gnanasoundari stated that she had applied for the post of Special Public Prosecutor, Mahila Court, Villupuram, on June 22, but the District Collector’s office did not issue an acknowledgement. She further applied for the post of Additional Public Prosecutor for the Principal and Sub Court, Villupuram, on June 29.
According to the petitioner, at 12.11 p.m. on June 29, a selection list was circulated through various WhatsApp groups even though the last date for submitting applications was 5.45 p.m. She contended that the circulation of the list before the deadline was arbitrary, illegal, and contrary to the notification.
When she questioned N Mohanraj, he allegedly informed her that it was the final selection list and that it had been prepared on the recommendation of TVK General Secretary N Anand, who is presently the No. 2 in the State Cabinet. She further alleged that advocates belonging to political parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, had also been selected without following the prescribed procedure.
The petitioner further alleged that N Mohanraj had colluded with government officials to collect bribes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs30 lakh for each appointment. She added that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who had consistently spoken against corruption and illegality, was responsible for ensuring action against those involved.
During the hearing, Justice orally observed that if the private respondents had taken part in any scam, the petitioner was free to lodge a police complaint. He further remarked that the petition itself stated that advocates from the DMK and AIADMK had been appointed, which indicated transparency and the absence of political bias, reiterating that the Supreme Court had held that appointments should be based on merit and not political affiliation.
Recording the submissions made by the Advocate General, the court disposed of the petition.