Madras HC closes Kunal Kamra’s bail plea as BHC grants relief

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court closed the inter-state anticipatory bail moved by popular stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra as he got relief from the Bombay High Court regarding his alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On Thursday, Justice Sunder Mohan heard the inter-state anticipatory bail moved by the comic seeking advance bail from the defamation case.

Advocate V Suresh on behalf of the petitioner submitted that the Bombay High Court heard the plea of his client seeking to quash the complaint and the court also reserved the orders. Further, the BHC instructed the police not to arrest him until further orders, since the petitioner got interim relief there is no need for the inter-state advance bail, he submitted.After recording the submission the judge closed the matter.

It was reported that Kunal performed a standup comedy show ‘Naya Bharat’ in Mumbai, which was published on Feb 23 on his YouTube channel.

Alleging that through his performance Kunal defamed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ekhnath Shinde by making slanderous statements about his conduct. On March 23, Murji Kazi Patel, MLA, Andheri East, lodged a complaint. Murji also alleged that the performance damaged the reputation of their party and fostered animosity between the rival political parties. Based on the complaint Khar police, Mumbai booked Kunal Kamra 353 (1) b, 353 (2) and 356 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.





