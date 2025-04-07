Shinde remarks row: Madras HC extends interim anticipatory bail to stand-up comic Kunal Kamra

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to the popular stand up comedian and satirist Kunal Kamra until April 17, in the case he was booked for allegedly making defamatory remarks against deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde.

Justice Sunder Mohan heard the inter State anticipatory bail petition moved by the stand up comedian as he is not able to go Mumbai to face the case since he apprehending arrest.

Advocate V Suresh on behalf of the petitioner submitted that three more criminal cases slapped against his client hence the hostility against him is still continues. Further, it was submitted that the Mumbai police entered Kunal's residence and disturbed his old aged parents. They also listed out the persons who had participated in his standup comedy show where he allegedly defamed Eknath Shinde, to investigate.

After the submission the judge extended the interim anticipatory bail and directed to get relief from the judicial court at Mumbai.

The court also asked the petitioner to file the proof of service of notice to the Khar police, Mumbai (jurisdictional police).

It was reported that Kunal performed a standup comedy show "Naya Bharat" at Mumbai, which was released on February 23 in his YouTube channel.

Alleging that through his performance Kunal defamed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ekhnath Shinde by making slanderous statements on his conduct on March 23, Murji Kazi Patel, member of Legislative Assembly Andheri East, lodged a complaint. Murji also alleged that the performance has damaged the reputation of their party and fostered animosity between the rival political parties.

Based on the complaint Khar police, Mumbai booked Kunal Kamra 353(1)b, 353(2) and 356(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.





Also Read: 'Traitor' jibe case: Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC against FIR











