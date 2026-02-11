Madras HC closes contempt case after recovery of temple lands worth Rs 700 crore

B Jagannath had filed a petition stating that about 550 acres of land belonging to the Kandaswamy temple in Tiruporur and the Alavandar Naicker Charties Trust were under encroachment, and sought directions to recover the lands.

While hearing the matter earlier, the High Court had passed an order directing that the encroachments be removed by May 2022. Alleging that the encroachments had not been cleared despite the court's order, Jagannath filed a contempt of court petition.