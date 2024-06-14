Madras HC closes case filed against actor Dhanush in property row

CHENNAI: As the parties settled the matter amicably, the Madras High Court closed a petition moved against actor Dhanush seeking to restrain him from interfering the peaceful possession of a property in Poes Garden, Chennai, under tenancy.

Justice CV Karthikeyan heard a petition moved by Ajay Kumar Lunawath and Heema Lunawath seeking interim injunction against Dhanush to restrain him.

The parties placed the memorandum of compromise before the Court and sought to close the matter as the issue settled amicably between them.

Actor Dhanush appeared before the Court through video conferencing and agreed to close the matter.

One of the defendant Nalina Ramalakshmi rented a house at Poes Garden to the petitioners. However, the petitioners claimed that on February 5, the actor sent some of his aides to their house and claimed the title over the property. Further, the actor's aides disconnected the electricity by removing the fuse and threatened them to vacate the house immediately, said the petitioners.

Hence, they moved the petition seeking to restrain Dhanush from interfering the possession of the property.

While the case was pending before the Court, the petitioners vacated the property and the matter was amicably settled between the parties.