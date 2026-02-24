Madras HC bins Vaiko's plea against LTTE ban

Challenging the 2012 notification extending the ban, Vaiko filed the present writ petition before the Madras High Court in 2013, arguing that there was no proof of the LTTE engaging in activities against the sovereignty of India.

By the time the Division Bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar arrived at a final decision in the case, the Union government had shifted from a 2-year ban to a 5-year ban on the LTTE, ever since the first one was promulgated in 1992 after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.