Madras HC bars Velumani from making sexual abuse charges against DMK councillor

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued a permanent injunction against AIADMK former minister SP Velumani from making any sexual harassment allegations against a DMK party man.

Justice CV Karthikeyan wrote that the injunction is limited to the issue raised in the present suit alone, and allowed SP Velumani to speak out on other issues as he is leading a public life and has a right to speak his voice.

The directions were issued on a defamation suit moved by a DMK functionary, A Rajendran, former Union Councillor in Sulur Panchayat claiming a cost of Rs 1 crore for damaging his image in public.

The judge wrote that the permanent injunction was issued against the former minister to douse the flame but was restricted to the present suit. “It does not mean that the defendant can never question any of the plaintiff’s acts,” the judge said.

Since the plaintiff had not established either loss to reputation by examining any third party he is not entitled to Rs 1 crore as the cost of damages as claimed by him, read the judgment.

The alleged incident leading to this suit and the former minister’s residence is not in Chennai, the court has no jurisdiction to examine the issues raised in the plaint, wrote the judge and closed the case.