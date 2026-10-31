Madras HC bans protests, public gatherings targeting, abusing sitting judges

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government not to permit public gatherings or marches targeting, defaming or intimidating sitting judges, observing that personal abuse and coordinated intimidation over judicial decisions would strike at the root of the legal system.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said judicial independence required judges to decide cases solely based on law and facts. While citizens were free to disagree with court verdicts, abusive, defamatory or caste-based attacks against sitting judges could not be protected as free speech.
The court was hearing a petition filed by R Karthikeyan of Chennai, who alleged that the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) had organised protests across the state following an order dated June 25, 2026, by a Division Bench of the Madurai Bench.
The judgment had declared the government order dated March 9, 2024, unconstitutional, holding that religious conversion alone could not entitle a person to backward class benefits.
The petitioner alleged that the protests subsequently turned into personalised campaigns against one of the judges, with posters, public rallies and social media videos carrying abusive and caste-based remarks intended to undermine public confidence in the judiciary.
He contended that the state had a duty to protect judges from external pressure and accused the police of failing to prevent targeted gatherings and the circulation of objectionable online content. He sought guidelines to regulate such meetings and preserve physical and digital evidence to ensure accountability.
The Bench, however, clarified that a blanket ban on public discussions or peaceful gatherings concerning judicial verdicts would infringe democratic expression. The state must instead ensure that public spaces and digital platforms are not used to threaten judicial institutions.
Disposing of the petition, the court directed the police and district administration to assess applications for public meetings, marches and protests concerning judicial matters on a case-by-case basis under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and relevant local Police Acts.
It made clear that permission should not be granted for gatherings or marches targeting, defaming or intimidating a sitting judge. If a permitted event turns into a personal attack, the officers concerned must stop it immediately and initiate appropriate legal action.
The Bench also directed the State Police Cyber Crime Division to monitor digital platforms and take swift legal action against content amounting to criminal intimidation of sitting judges.
It further directed the police to complete investigations into the criminal cases fairly and expeditiously before closing the petitions.