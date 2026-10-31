Madras HC bans protests, public gatherings targeting, abusing sitting judges

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said judicial independence required judges to decide cases solely based on law and facts. While citizens were free to disagree with court verdicts, abusive, defamatory or caste-based attacks against sitting judges could not be protected as free speech.

The court was hearing a petition filed by R Karthikeyan of Chennai, who alleged that the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) had organised protests across the state following an order dated June 25, 2026, by a Division Bench of the Madurai Bench.

The judgment had declared the government order dated March 9, 2024, unconstitutional, holding that religious conversion alone could not entitle a person to backward class benefits.

The petitioner alleged that the protests subsequently turned into personalised campaigns against one of the judges, with posters, public rallies and social media videos carrying abusive and caste-based remarks intended to undermine public confidence in the judiciary.