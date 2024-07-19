Madras HC asks Union govt, why criminal laws amended without consulting law commission, it will confuse people

CHENNAI: The Union government must have consulted with the law commission before amending the three new criminal laws, it will confuse the people, opined the Madras High Court in a petition moved by DMK challenging the amendment.

A division bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice N Senthil Kumar heard the public interest litigation moved by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi seeking to declare the three new criminal laws as ultra vires and unconstitutional.

Senior counsel NR Elango representing the petitioner submitted that the amendment cannot be considered as an act of Parliament as it was passed only by the ruling government and it allies, without meaningful discussion with the opposition parties.

He submitted that it is an attempt of the Union government to sanskritise the laws. Without any substantive changes and mere shuffling of sections was unnecessary, which will cause a lot of inconvenience and confusion among the advocates and the law enforcement agencies, he said.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan objected to the submission and sought time to file counter.

The bench asked the ASG why the criminal laws were amended without consulting the law commission, it will eventually confuse the people.

The bench also observed that the motive behind the amendment may be good, but it will create unnecessary confusion among the advocates and law officers which will delay the judicial process.

The matter was posted after four by issuing notice to the Union government.

On December 20 last year, the Union government passed the bills in the Parliament replacing Indian Penal Code, Crimimal Procedural Code and Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha and Bharatiya Sakshya, which was implemented on July 1.

